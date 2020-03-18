Jamia Mosque suspends prayers due to coronavirus

Jamia Mosque has suspended all congregational prayers until further notice to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Kenya has recorded seven cases since its first case last Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jamia said they have “temporarily and regrettably” suspended prayers.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and advise the Muslim Ummah accordingly,” they said.

The decision to cancel the prayer was arrived at after consultation with the Council of Scholars, Kenya Muslim Medical Professionals {KAMMP} and the Jamia Mosque committee.

Before the new measure, Jamia Mosque leaders had on Monday asked the elderly members to pray at home as they were among the most affected people.

The Mosque, which operates for 24 hours, had earlier said it would open its doors only for 15 minutes to allow members to pray. That has now been rescinded.

“Jamia Mosque will open its doors 15 minutes before every prayer and 15 minutes after the prayer the Mosque will be closed. Access of the Mosque will be limited to three entry points for men and one for ladies,” said Ibrahim Lithome representative of Jamia Mosque.