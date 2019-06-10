JamboPay users assured of access to cash on wallet





JamboPay users with wallet balances can now access their balance using USSD code *805#.

Most Nairobians, who were using JamboPay, were left confused on what to do with the cash balance on their wallet after the Nairobi Nairobi County Government introduced new revenue collection system on Monday.

Responding to tweep, who had asked about his cash on the JamboPay wallet via Twitter, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the cash would be refunded by the company.

We have instructed Jambopay to refund the balance — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 9, 2019

REVENUE COLLECTION

This after City Hall on Sunday formally announced the end of their engagement with JamboPay, a tech firm that has been collecting revenue on its behalf since 2014, paving way for the new revenue collection system.

“We have been testing our system and it is now ready for use as we have successfully migrated all the data we had to and we should start using our own system from Monday,” added Nairobi County Finance and Economic Planning executive Charles Kerich.

In the new system, those seeking to pay for parking fees, land rates, business permits and other services will do so by dialing *235# in a move aimed at saving millions of shillings.

Last financial year the county collected Sh10 billion against a target of Sh17 billion. According to reports the county had hit the Sh10 billion mark by May this year against a target of Sh15 billion.