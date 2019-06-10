Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

JamboPay users assured of access to cash on wallet

By Amina Wako June 10th, 2019 1 min read

JamboPay users with wallet balances can now access their balance using USSD code *805#.

Most Nairobians, who were using JamboPay, were left confused on what to do with the cash balance on their wallet after the Nairobi Nairobi County Government introduced new revenue collection system on Monday.

OTHER ARTICLES

Responding to tweep, who had asked about his cash on the JamboPay wallet via Twitter, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the cash would be refunded by the company.

REVENUE COLLECTION

This after City Hall on Sunday formally announced the end of their engagement with JamboPay, a tech firm that has been collecting revenue on its behalf since 2014, paving way for the new revenue collection system.

“We have been testing our system and it is now ready for use as we have successfully migrated all the data we had to and we should start using our own system from Monday,” added Nairobi County Finance and Economic Planning executive Charles Kerich.

In the new system, those seeking to pay for parking fees, land rates, business permits and other services will do so by dialing *235# in a move aimed at saving millions of shillings.

Last financial year the county collected Sh10 billion against a target of Sh17 billion. According to reports the county had hit the Sh10 billion mark by May this year against a target of Sh15 billion.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Betin hit by crisis with bettors unable to access their...

About the author

Amina Wako


Also read