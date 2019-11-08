Jamaican teen reggae sensation Koffee to headline ‘Blankets and Wine’

Koffee is a name that many Kenyan reggae fans have grown accustomed to as her extraordinary voice and performing skills are as promising as her video Legend, a dedication to Usain Bolt, which went viral in 2017.

The Jamaican teen sensation will stage her maiden Kenyan performance at next month’s Blankets and Wine. The 19-year-old Jamaican singer on Thursday was confirmed as the headline act for the Kenyan Blankets and Wine Festival scheduled to be held on December 22.

📢22nd December lineup📢@originalkoffee @Fena_menal . @SunELMusician @solgeneration_

— Blankets & Wine (@blanketsandwine) November 7, 2019



Koffee whose real name is Mikayla Simpson from Spanish Town, Jamaica catapulted to global fame with her 2018 hit Toast, which was produced by the world acclaimed Walshy Fire of Major Lazer.

She has been dubbed the next big thing in the reggae industry and has been featured on Essence magazine, performed on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Kaya Fest and most notably Buju Banton’s first concert since his release from prison.

She has been endorsed by among others Cocoa Tea, Chronixx, and Protoje and the explosion of Toast made former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer playlist.

Popular Kenyan artistes like Fena and Sol Generation will also perform while South African disc jockey Sun El Musician will play at the anticipated event.