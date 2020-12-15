Jalang’o starts afresh on Twitter





Media personality Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has been forced to open a new Twitter account after hackers refused his previous one was hacked.

The radio presenter and comedian has for months now has been unable to use his @JalangoMwenyewe page after the hackers reportedly turned down a Sh50,000 to have it returned, a development that greatly affected his influencer business.

Thus, the Kiss 100 presenter on Monday decided to create a new account @ThisIsJalas.

The hacked account has been running normally despite numerous efforts by the comedian to have it flagged down.

“Please help me report this page! It’s a scam! Some people have come to me claiming to have been conned and it hurts. Please report,” he said in a statement through his Facebook.

However, these efforts have been futile and the comedian has apparently given up on the account that boasts over 500,000 followers.

Sharing his plea on his other social media platforms, the comedian also warned of a Twitter account that is using his name to scam others.

He said the fake account was tarnishing his name and begged netizens to avoid anything shared on its page. Jalang’o noted he had tried all means to recover his real account but to no avail.

“I have done everything trying to recover it! I haven’t tweeted for long! This parody account is tarnishing. They have also started conning people too! Please, avoid any tweet from this account! I also have KSh 50k reward for anyone who will help me get it back