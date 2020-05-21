Jalang’o opens up on boys’ club sex ‘scandal’

Radio personality and comedian Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has finally spoken out on the controversy that has bedevilled him and his friends for the last two days.

He was forced to speak out after citizen journalist Edgar Obare published chats from a WhatsApp chat group called Boys Club of which Jalang’o is a member alongside several of his friends.

In the group, the men allegedly discussed sexual escapades, oftentimes even sharing full photos of their “conquests”.

But the comedian now that he published screenshots do not give the whole story. He lamented that the expose had broken them.

“People have blown this out of proportion and I can assure you we are totally broken. I have had people call me to encourage me and the boys and others calling to just condemn us, we have taken this as a lesson. There is a lot of malice and hate around it but we can’t go there now,” he said.

“We will not defend ourselves but this was just another random boys chat in a WhatsApp group, the difference between us and you is that your chats haven’t leaked out but I can assure you that in most WhatsApp groups chats about men, women, money can never miss.”

Did not offer any apologies

In a lengthy post on his social media pages, the media personality did not offer any apologies but sought to defend the group, saying the person who leaked the chats had an ill motive and only shared what he wanted the public to see.

“Yes we agree that it was our group and it’s a group that has been there for so many years and through the group we have achieved a lot in developing ourselves in different fields more so investment which was the sole reason for the group. The boys are not just friends but people we grew up with from childhood, went to school together and achieved a lot together. On the chats you’ve seen, no one will tell you the genesis of the chats or the previous chats but they picked what they wanted you to see, we have been judged, abused and crucified and told that we formed a boys group just to have our pleasures,” he wrote.

He also said that he had not been fired or sent on compulsory leave. He added that the apartment in question is where they have been shooting online shows and no one sleeps there.

“What really happened? Or whats the truth? When Covid happen most of my friends closed office and I requested them to come help me build my YouTube channel, we took one of our apartments and turned into a fully-fledged studio and thats where we have been shooting, occasionally we go to where our guest is or hire a place to work depending on guest request, we are always done by 2 or 3pm so we sit back and just relax have a boys time and chat, few friends have joined us too. We went and created one of the biggest online platforms and we already had clients buying space for marketing and advertising and we were already on a roll gaining up to 10k subscribers per week! Rarely did anyone sleep at the apartment unless we had an overnight shoot or editing going on. The lies are too many that we ourselves are reading these things on the blogs and just wondering whom they are talking about,” he shared.