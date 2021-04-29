Jalang’o: My mother has been bedridden for a while now





Media personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o on Thursday revealed that his mother has been ailing for a while now.

The Kiss FM presenter and content creator told his listeners, who inquired why he no longer posts his mother’s pictures on his social media pages like he used to, that she is struggling with health issues.

He spoke during the Morning Kiss show, explaining for some time now, she has not been feeling well and that she was bedridden.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my mom who even right now is bedridden and struggling so much with her health. Mommy has not been well for a very long time,” Jalang’o said.

The radio presenter has always had sweet words for his mother.

“My mum is the most amazing woman on earth. She is the best woman,” he said in a past interview.

During his graduation last year, he thanked her and said that he will always make her proud.

“Mum I told you I will do it! I will always make you proud!”