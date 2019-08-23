Jahmby Koikai coming home after lengthy treatment in US

Kenyan media personality Njambi Koikai will soon be home after undergoing treatment in the United States for more than a year.

Jahmby made the announcement on her Instagram while performing Sauti Sol’s Kuliko Jana which she said helped her through the treatment.

“Hey fam been unwell. We recorded this a few weeks ago. All i can say is thank you and God bless you all abundantly. Nairobi see you soon. #JahmbyKoikaiReturns,” she posted.

Jahmby has undergone a series of surgeries and complications since she was diagnosed with endometriosis at the age of 29.

She left Kenya in February 2018 for treatment in Atlanta, United States. She suffers from Thoracic Endometriosis-a condition which causes her lungs to collapse regularly.

According to Endometriosis News, Thoracic endometriosis is the presence of endometrial tissue in the thoracic region, may in rare instances lead to pneumothorax in the left lung of young women, according to a case study.

This condition, characterized by the presence of air or gas in the pleural cavity, can cause the lung to break from the chest wall.

The ever lively female MC has been consistently updating her followers on her recovery journey.