Jaguar under fire for lamenting about cuts on Chinese imports

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, on Wednesday found himself on the receiving end after lamenting about over a reduction in Chinese imports into the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaguar whined on Twitter on how small scale traders will soon be affected by the 80 percent decline of imports from China, which include electronics, spare parts, computers, cartridges and cosmetics.

“80% decline in imports in the past two months is alarming. Current stocks of electronics, spare parts, computers, cartridges and cosmetics will dwindle as many Chinese factories are taking drastic measures to contain coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains across the world. Trade Ministry should also help small traders to reduce their dependency on China for the importation of consumables, construction materials, clothing, furniture, kitchenware, and machinery by identifying new markets and negotiating for favourable trade with other Asian nations,” tweeted the MP.

However, Kenyans had a problem with him appearing as if he was okay with Chinese imports flooding the Kenyan market instead of promoting the local manufacturing industry.

A shame that a whole MP is lamenting of how imports will decline while our local industries are on their death bed. No ideas at all about what should be done,just twerking behind his keyboard.Shame. — Jared Bravino (@JBravinx) March 4, 2020

They better decline than us being wiped out. — Real Andrew Mutenyo (@AndyMutenyo) March 4, 2020

What is more important? Life or Stocks? — Rafiki_Shiku🇰🇪🔱 (@Ruthkungu2) March 4, 2020

That’s why as a country, we need to invest in manufacturing and not always rely on importing even the very basic items.. — Hadassah (@Hadassahmson) March 4, 2020

Nothing alarming at all. It’s just a wake up call that we should rely on ourselves more. — kenick_LAMECK (@kenick_lameck) March 4, 2020

You need to fire your advisors.your focus should be how to have those companies set up production stations in Kenya ,more jobs for the youths & more export to other countries.If the parts can be made locally why not push for support of local start ups to be able to export. — Teddy Aboka (@teddyaboka) March 4, 2020