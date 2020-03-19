Jaguar tells China to write off Kenya’s debt for being coronavirus ground zero

“Since coronavirus originated from China, then they have to write off all debts from Kenya.”

These were the words of Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar on Thursday morning.

He tweeted that the Chinese government ought to write off Kenya’s Sh650 billion debt since the coronavirus originated from the Asian country.

He suggested that the money being used by the Kenyan government to pay the loan should be channelled to small traders and to people living in informal settlements.

His argument is stemmed from reports that the government is considering a total lockdown of the country if cases of coronavirus infections spike.

“Coronavirus originated from China. They have to write off Kenya’s Sh.650 billion debt. We can channel repayments to small traders and informal settlements like Mukuru. We cannot convince people who live from hand to mouth to stay at home unless we provide for them,” tweeted Mr Njagua.

Kenya debt to China hit Sh650 billion last year. So far Kenya has a total of seven confirmed cases with 11 others put under isolation awaiting test results.

Below is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the Starehe MP statement.

Akili ilibaki na kipepeo… Inapepea inapepea 😆😆😆 — Br3jin.° (@EyriqKansio) March 19, 2020

Hii ndio inatwa verified stupidity. — Lazooj Virals (@Lazooj) March 19, 2020

There is logic in what he is saying; people are being asked to SELF QUARANTINE & threatened with legal action if they don’t (perfect & in order). The Chinese ought to have self quarantined as a country to save/protect the rest of the world – they didn’t & ought to bear the cost. — Bruce Odhiambo (@BruceOdhiambo44) March 19, 2020

You should just have remained to be a gengetone artist but because Kenyans love mediocrity they gave you a bigger stage. — Ben Kairu (@bkairu5) March 19, 2020

Sisi Kama wasee wa Mukuru tumekataa hii reasoning bana! Si practical! Viongozi wakifiria hivi hatuwezi pata solution bana! Hii ni kutafuta publicity at the expense ya watu vulnerable kama residents wa Mukuru! — Embakasi Finest 🇰🇪🐐 (@ThisIsMboya) March 19, 2020

Akili iko self quarantine — John Mambo (@johnMam26556890) March 19, 2020