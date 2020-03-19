Join our Telegram Channel
Jaguar tells China to write off Kenya’s debt for being coronavirus ground zero

March 19th, 2020 2 min read

“Since coronavirus originated from China, then they have to write off all debts from Kenya.”

These were the words of Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar on Thursday morning.

He tweeted that the Chinese government ought to write off Kenya’s Sh650 billion debt since the coronavirus originated from the Asian country.

He suggested that the money being used by the Kenyan government to pay the loan should be channelled to small traders and to people living in informal settlements.

His argument is stemmed from reports that the government is considering a total lockdown of the country if cases of coronavirus infections spike.

“Coronavirus originated from China. They have to write off Kenya’s Sh.650 billion debt. We can channel repayments to small traders and informal settlements like Mukuru. We cannot convince people who live from hand to mouth to stay at home unless we provide for them,” tweeted Mr Njagua.

Kenya debt to China hit  Sh650 billion last year. So far Kenya has a total of seven confirmed cases with 11 others put under isolation awaiting test results.

Below is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the Starehe MP statement.

