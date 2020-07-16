Jacaranda Gardens tenants to self isolate following positive cases within the estate





The management of Jacaranda Gardens Estate along Kamiti Road, Nairobi County has directed its residents to self-isolate for 14 days after cases of Covid-19 were reported in the estate.

In a notice issued to the residents on Wednesday, the management said that the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 response team in Roysambu sub-county had confirmed positive cases in the estate.

SELF-ISOLATION

“Following this development, we are advised to request residents to isolate themselves with their children for fourteen days to avoid more contact,” the notice reads in part.

The management said that it is in contact with the Ministry of Health and that going forward the residents will be advised accordingly.

The residents have been further advised to avoid any more contact and adhere to MOH guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

“We are in communication with the MoH and shall inform you in case of any new development. Be advised to use sanitisers or wash hands with soap and running water, wear masks and observe the social distance,” the statement further reads.

This comes at a time when the government urging the public to observe high level of personal hygiene to slow down the spread of the virus.

INFECTION SURGE

Since the government relaxed Covid-19 measures, the country has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases recorded in the country in the past week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 6 ended cessation of movement in the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mandera and Mombasa counties and partially opened up the economy.

But the head of state warned that his government would reimpose a lock down if the number of infections continue to rise and public fails to follow Ministry of Health protocols.

“Should the situation deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure, we will have to revert back to lock down. You must become your brother’s keeper. While the government will do what is required, you, my fellow citizens, must also do what is expected of you,” the president said at the time.

The virus load has in the past week jumped to 11,252 with some 3,068 recoveries and 209 fatalities.