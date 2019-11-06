Ivy Wangechi’s murder suspect now seeks DPP’s plea bargain deal

The hearing of the murder trial of Naftali Kinuthia, who is charged will killing Ivy Wangechi, a medical student at Moi University, has been adjourned to March 6, 2020 by an Eldoret court.

The trial failed to proceed after defence lawyer Mbiyu Kamau, asked the Eldoret High Court Judge, Justice Stephen Githinji, to give him time to go through prosecution documents, arguing that the defence was not given the documents in time.

Kamau asked the Court to give him more time to acquaint himself with the contents of the documents to enable him prepare well his client’s defence.

“My Lord, I object to this trial proceeding since we were supplied with this document today. It is unfair to my client and that’s why I plead with you to set another day for the trial,” he pleaded.

The lawyer introduced a new twist in the case when he asked the Court to consider giving his client more time before the trial begins arguing he is in the process of applying for a Plea Bargaining Agreement with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

However, the family through their lawyer, Caroline Nyakinyua, objected to the Plea-Bargaining request, saying the family wants the trial to proceed to finality.

“We came here prepared to start off the trial hearing since we believe we have a strong case against the accused person. We, however, respect the decision of the Court and we will wait for the final ruling,” remarked Nyakinyua.