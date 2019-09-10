I’ve had two abortions, Rapper Barak Jacuzzi’s ex Kairetu says after ‘break up’

A video surfaced online showing Kenyan-American rapper Barak Jacuzzi involved in an ugly spat with his girlfriend Lishan, commonly known as Kairetu on her social media accounts.

The argument appears to have happened during the Konshens in Kenya concert that went down on Saturday night.

The video shows a drunk Kairetu confronting Barak and confessing to being pregnant for him three times before.

“How many times have I been pregnant for you Barak? Barak how many times have I been pregnant for you? Anasema hanijui , Nimeshika mimba yake mara ngapi? Nimeshika mimba yake mara tatu. Weka simu on, weka simu on niwaonyeshe saa hizi,” she dared.

The drama continued outside a tent where they are seen being separated by an unidentified man after a physical fight.

In another video, which has surfaced through YouTube, the two decided to respond to the messy argument.

THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Kairetu admits that she lied about the number of abortions that she had during their relationship.

She had only two abortions and admits that she was drunk and mad at him. She explains that Barak pretended not to know her, something that made her angry.

On the other hand, Barak explains that he was backstage during the concert when Kairetu popped in very angry at him. He explains that he tried to control her but it was out of his control and he ended up acting the way he did. He claims Kairetu bit him on the leg .

In the video they both seem to be salty at each other and admit that they are no longer together, for now.

This is not the first time that we have seen celebrities engaging in disagreements in public.

Early this year, a video surfaced online where Kenyan vlogger Natalie Tewa and her Ugandan ex-boyfriend Rnaze had a messy breakup and later reconciled following intervention by famous socialite Vera Sidika.

Later, they confirmed that they were no longer together.