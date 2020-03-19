Italians show world how to have fun during coronavirus quarantine

Italians appear to have figured out how to pass the long boring hours of probably doing nothing during self-quarantine in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A video online shows an unidentified residential area in Italy where its occupants decided to have a disco experience from the comfort of their balconies.

It seems that one of the residents, who is a deejay, took out his work gear comprising of turntables and speakers and started deejaying songs.

Others quickly joined in the party from their balconies.

A few days ago, a video also emerged online capturing the people in the same neighbourhood singing together from their balconies.

Italy is among the countries hard hit by the virus with the total number of cases rising to 31, 506 and 2,500 deaths.

Watch the video below: