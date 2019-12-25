Issuance of passports suspended until Friday

The Immigration Department on Tuesday suspended the issuance of passports due to unscheduled system maintenance.

In a statement, the department said normal services will resume on Friday, December 27.

“We regret to announce to the general public that our passport services will be suspended from Tuesday 24 December 2019, 8am due to unavoidable circumstances. During the period, system will need to undergo unscheduled maintenance. Normal services expected to resume on Friday 27 December 2019,” read the statement.

In August, the Department on Immigration announced that Kenyans will be required to book for appointments through the e-citizen portal before visiting passport processing centres to acquire the new e-passport.

The newly-introduced appointment system was to address congestion in passport processing centres by ensuring that only those who have booked appointments can visit the centres.

The Immigration Department however said exemption would be made to public officials with agent assignments abroad, as well as sick persons, students and business executives with argent engagements abroad.