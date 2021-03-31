Irked Khaligraph tells Uhuru to ‘unlock’ the country

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to lock down bars and restaurants and ban all social gatherings continues to attract anger from various entertainment industry stakeholders.

Among them is rapper Khaligraph Jones, who took to social media to lament, saying people are unable to feed their families, especially those in hospitality, entertainment, tourism and education sectors.

“Tell the President to unlock the goddamn Country and Remove the Curfew, People are really suffering, this is unacceptable. We want to work to feed our families. #RESPECTTHEOGS,” said Khaligraph Jones.

The ban on social gatherings and closure of clubs and restaurants has left many artistes in limbo as most of them depend on club appearances and other gigs for their livelihoods.

Khaligraph becomes the second artiste to express his displeasure with the president’s order, after DJ Pierra Makena also penned an emotional letter to Kenyatta sharing her grievances.

The raft of measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta were meant to help combat the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections being experienced especially in five zone counties.

A research done by Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) showed more than one million people will be infected with Covid-19 by June as the third wave sweeps across the country.

Kenyatta also revised the dawn to dusk curfew to 8pm- 4am and, in addition to this, all sporting activities were also suspended, including those conducted by members’ clubs.

These directives are to be effective for the next 30 days.