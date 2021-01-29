Irish national dies while climbing Mt Kenya





An Irish mountain climber died on Thursday morning while scaling Mount Kenya, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced.

KWS said the 40-year-old male, whose name was not disclosed, had developed some breathing complications shortly before he was pronounced dead and died early Thursday, in one of the stopovers, Australian hut.

“KWS wishes to inform the public that at around 6am on Thursday January 28, an Irish national who went mountain climbing on Mt Kenya developed some breathing problems in one of the stopovers, Australian hut,” the KWS statement read in part.

The wildlife agency said the incident was reported and a rescue team responded by evacuating the client to Mackinder’s, where he was airlifted to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital.

“The client who was in a critical condition was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” KWS added.

The Irish man had started a climbing expedition at 6:00am and accessed Mount Kenya National Park through the Naromoru gate on Monday January 25.