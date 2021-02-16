IPOA launches probe after police stray bullet hits, kills city woman





The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old woman, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet fired by a police officer in downtown Nairobi.

Jackline Mugure Maina, 30, is reported to have been shot and killed by a bullet from a police officer attached to the Kamukunji Police Station at the OTC stage.

According to a police report, the officer is said to have been chasing a notorious robber fleeing on foot when he fired and the stray bullet went through a tuk tuk taxi and hit her in the throat.

Ms Mugure, a single mother and an orphan, was a food vendor in the city.

Post-mortem report which was conducted on Monday revealed that she died from a single gunshot wound in her throat.

Even with investigation underway, it still remains unclear who fired the fatal shot, with the family raising concerns about police officers trying to cover up the matter.

A police statement released after the shooting Thursday indicated that undercover cops based at Kamukunji heard gunshots from the OTC area and later saw two suspects running and nabbed one.

The report further added that the undercover officers fired eight rounds of ammunition to subdue the second suspect.

It added that the deceased, who was bleeding profusely, approached officers controlling traffic before collapsing.

IPOA said the ballistic examination will establish the weapon that fired the stray bullet, which was recovered from her scapular and that it will be used to help in the investigation.