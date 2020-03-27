IOC boss blasted for saying Africa’s Covid-19 cases led to cancellation of Olympics

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has evoked anger after claiming that the arrival Covid-19 in Africa was the main reason the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games were deferred by a year.

CNBC reported on Wednesday, March 25, that Bach had said an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa had caused the event to be pushed to a later date.

“International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that a surge in coronavirus cases in Africa prompted the decision to postpone the world’s biggest sporting event,” the report read in part.

CNBC further reported the highly hyped event, which was scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24, had been postponed until 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, the report rubbed a section of people -mostly Africans- the wrong way with some terming it racism at its best.

Majority wondered how the continent was to blame for the postponement considering the effects of the deadly pandemic were far worse in America, Europe and Asia.

“Eti ‘coronavirus outbreak in Africa’ caused the 2020 Olympics to be postponed? Really? Please we do know our gaps. Kindly deal with yours too without having to drop Africa’s name& burying your heads in the sand. We follow news daily. Achaneni na sisi! Nkt,”remarked Silas Jakakimba.

The incensed netizens flooded the CNBC Twitter page urging them to correct their reporting which they termed as “racist” and false representation of the actual reality.

“This is a very troubling reportage, Sir. We all know this issue is not as bad in Africa as it is portrayed in this article. I should think the media house should have asked why Africa because what is alluded to is incorrect,” argued Jakakimba.

Others wondered why Africa was always the fall guy even when it was clearly not responsible with a large number of confirmed cases of the malady, which originated from China.

“So we are to blame for the postponement of the Olympics eish, the last time I checked Africa had the virus imported,” mused Tommito.

“The one in Europe and USA is common flu not Coronavirus. You get it now?” Calvin Steven wrote.

“Racism at it is best. Covid-19 has exposed there false sense of well-being,”remarked Roberto.