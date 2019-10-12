Interview: Eliud Kipchoge’s thoughts after beating 2-hour marathon barrier

“No human is limited”, these are the words from history-maker Eliud Kipchoge after managing a sub two hour marathon record in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

In an interview after the race, Kipchoge was a pillar of calmness as he was cheered on by family and fans at the finish line. He clocked 1:59:40.

“The first few kilometres were tough but it takes determination and passion to overcome it. I am thankful to everyone and especially the pace setters because I was not the only one who made history we made history together,” he said.

He added: “It has taken 65 years for a human being to make history in sport after Roger Banister who made history in 1954, it took another 62 years to try and I did not get, now its 65 years I have tried and I have got, and I am the happiest man. I want to inspire many people that no human is limited you can do it.”

His aim, he says, was to show the world the possibility in sports, adding that if everyone runs, the world would be a better place.

This, he said, would help in ending most of the diseases plaguing the world.