Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

International media go bonkers over farting MCA story

By Chad Kitundu August 10th, 2019 1 min read

Imagine dropping one of that heinous pungent smell just minutes after you have had lunch and then within hours it makes international news.

Nairobi News first broke the news of how Homa Bay county assembly was forced to temporarily suspend its proceedings on Wednesday afternoon after one of the county member farted during debate.

OTHER ARTICLES

Proceedings were suspended for about ten minutes to allow the pungent smell ease away.

“Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is. I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues. We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad.”

Presiding speaker Edwin Kakach ordered the assembly’s sergeants to quickly bring in air fresheners.

“Let the sergeant spray the air with fresheners to make it pleasant. Get whatever flavor you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry. We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad,” Mr Kakach ordered.

The story was soon picked by international news outlets and here is how they reported it.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
General Defao back to Congo DR after 18-year exile in...