Instagram to start paying content creators from next week

Instagram will from next week start putting content creators on the platform on the payroll for the first time since its launch in October 2010.

On Wednesday, Instagram announced that it will be sharing revenue with content creators through two new ways: ads on IGTV feature and badges that viewers can purchase on Instagram Live.

The IGTV ads will start showing up from next week for only around 200 approved English speaking creator partners with the eventual goal being to expand the numbers and bring on more creators from around the world.

After the piloting with the 200 creators, the expansion will be carried out across the US, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Mexico with the rest of the world later on.

This is according to Instagram COO Justin Osofky who was quoted by The Verge.

Instgram will split the revenue generated with at least 55 percent going to the creators.

“Instagram will share an industry-standard 55 percent cut with creators. This is also how much it shares with Facebook Watch Creators” Osofky was quoted.

The platform will also give fans a chance to sponsor their favourite creators and business with paid badges on Instagram Live videos, which will cost less than $5 (Sh500).

The feature is currently being tested with a small group of creators and advertisers for the IGTV ads before it can be rolled out more widely.

The initial round of ads will be vertical videos up to 15 seconds long. Instagram will also be testing various experience within IGTV ads like being able to skip the ads.