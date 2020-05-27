Instagram expands video call feature to accommodate 50 users

Instagram has added a video chat that supports up to 50 people with the integration of Facebook’s Messenger chatrooms.

The social media brand announced they will soon feature a shortcut within the app to conduct video calls of up to 50 people.

Instagram announced the latest update on Twitter and also revealed how to make the group video call along with the process to send invites.

The tweet stated, “an easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please. Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join.”

To obtain it, it is only a matter of updating the app, either on Android or iOS, creating your room and inviting friends and family to participate; who can connect from Facebook or WhatsApp.

In the video shared along with the tweet, the company demonstrates the steps to use the new feature.

Once your application is updated, you must follow these simple steps and enjoy the new Messenger Rooms in Instagram:

1. Go to Instagram and open direct messages (DM)

2. Select the camera icon, with which a video call starts

3. The “Create Room” option will appear at the top with the Messenger Rooms icon. You select it.

4. Create the room and invite all those contacts that you want to participate and that’s it.

One advantage of the Messenger Rooms is that there is no time limit on the duration of the calls; as well as the possibility of taking screenshots, sharing images and a whole variety of filters for one to use during the video call.

On the other hand, when creating a room on Instagram, there is the option to copy the link and share it through other channels.

This way, you can start the video call on Instagram, copy the link and have your friends connect from WhatsApp or Facebook, until completing the 50 participants.

To check if the feature is active on your device, check the chat sheet for Rooms icon which can be found by clicking on the attachment icon (paperclip icon).

Tapping on the Rooms icon will present an introduction to explain the new feature. The instant messaging application has even added a shortcut in the calls tab.