Infinix and Tecno worst-hit as Uber, Little ban drivers from using some smartphones
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Little have banned a number of smartphones from being used by their partner drivers.
Smartphone apps connect driver-partners and riders by using the rider app to request a ride.
The apps rely on GPS location, some smartphones have proven inept in this category.
And that has been the main reason for the companies’ latest decision.
Using these devices has apparently inconvenienced customers, like the inability of drivers to locate customers.
Most of the smartphones that have been banned are from Infinix and Tecno.
Other premium smartphones like iPhones have not been spared as well
Here is the list of devices banned by Uber:
Apple iPhone 5s
Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 8
Tecno Camon CX Air
TECNO Camon CX
TECNO L8 Lite
TECNO Pouvoir 2
TECNO S6
TECNO B1
TECNO W1
Infinix Hot 5
Infinix NOTE 3
Infinix Smart
Infinix Hot S
Infinix Hot Note
Infinix Note 2
Infinix Hot 2 2015
Infinix S2 Pro 2017
Infinix Zero 3
Nokia 1
Safaricom Neo Ray LTE
Samsung Galaxy J1 2016
Samsung Galaxy Mini Prime 2016
Nokia 3.1
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Huawei P8 Lite 2015
Huawei Y6 2019
Oppo F5
Samsung Galaxy J5 2017
Wiko Jerry 3
List of devices banned by Little:
All Infinix smartphones
All X-TIGI smartphones
Tecno Y5S
Tecno M3
Uber has made the following recommendations for smartphones that their drivers can use:
Android 6.0 and newer
Only a one sim slot device
Minimum 2 GB RAM
Two Approved processor brands – Snapdragon or Mediatek
The least Snapdragon 630 or Mediatek Model Helio P Series – P10
CPUs with Octa-Core processors
Minimum processor speed of 2 GHz
Minimum GeekBench Score 4.1 – 600 (Single core) 4000 (multi-core)
Minimum screen size of 4.7 Inch / 60.9 cm2
Device must have both A-GPS and GLONASS chips internally