Infinix and Tecno worst-hit as Uber, Little ban drivers from using some smartphones

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Little have banned a number of smartphones from being used by their partner drivers.

Smartphone apps connect driver-partners and riders by using the rider app to request a ride.

The apps rely on GPS location, some smartphones have proven inept in this category.

And that has been the main reason for the companies’ latest decision.

Using these devices has apparently inconvenienced customers, like the inability of drivers to locate customers.

Most of the smartphones that have been banned are from Infinix and Tecno.

Other premium smartphones like iPhones have not been spared as well

Here is the list of devices banned by Uber:

Apple iPhone 5s

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 8

Tecno Camon CX Air

TECNO Camon CX

TECNO L8 Lite

TECNO Pouvoir 2

TECNO S6

TECNO B1

TECNO W1

Infinix Hot 5

Infinix NOTE 3

Infinix Smart

Infinix Hot S

Infinix Hot Note

Infinix Note 2

Infinix Hot 2 2015

Infinix S2 Pro 2017

Infinix Zero 3

Nokia 1

Safaricom Neo Ray LTE

Samsung Galaxy J1 2016

Samsung Galaxy Mini Prime 2016

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Huawei P8 Lite 2015

Huawei Y6 2019

Oppo F5

Samsung Galaxy J5 2017

Wiko Jerry 3

List of devices banned by Little:

All Infinix smartphones

All X-TIGI smartphones

Tecno Y5S

Tecno M3

Uber has made the following recommendations for smartphones that their drivers can use:

Android 6.0 and newer

Only a one sim slot device

Minimum 2 GB RAM

Two Approved processor brands – Snapdragon or Mediatek

The least Snapdragon 630 or Mediatek Model Helio P Series – P10

CPUs with Octa-Core processors

Minimum processor speed of 2 GHz

Minimum GeekBench Score 4.1 – 600 (Single core) 4000 (multi-core)

Minimum screen size of 4.7 Inch / 60.9 cm2

Device must have both A-GPS and GLONASS chips internally