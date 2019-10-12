Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

INEOS 1:59 Challenge: Organisers pull out all stops

By Nairobi News Reporter October 12th, 2019 1 min read

Eluid Kipchoge and his partners are leaving nothing to chance to ensure he beats his own marathon record on Saturday.

Backed by leading chemical company INEOS, the Kenyan long distance runner is seeking to beat his own record in the marathon distance.

OTHER ARTICLES

No other human being has managed this feat and it will understandably not be easy, even for Kipchoge.

Here are some of the measures put in place to make life easier for Kipchoge.

1. Dozens of pace-setters will race alongside Kipchoge. This group has been training together for the past month and will help him remain within the track.

Eliud Kipchoge (white vest), world record holder, Olympic champion and the greatest marathon runner of all time, with his dream team of pacemakers as he prepares for his attempt to become the first man in history to run a sub two hour marathon in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | BOB MARTIN | INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE

2. An electric car, which will fire a fluorescent green laser beam onto the road to mark where he needs to be if he is to break two hours, will be used to control the pace of the race. This will ensure Kipchoge runs at about the same speed for the entire race considering he has a tendency to ‘go faster and slower’ during previous races.

The pace car.

3. Kipchoge will don the Vaporfly 4% shoes, developed by renowned manufacturer Nike, which are engineered to make athletes four percent faster. The shoes work best at reducing moisture retention.

The shoes.

4. The organisers have picked on a venue, date and time they believe weather conditions will be ideal for him to compete in this race.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Uhuru dons full St Mary’s uniform to mark 80th...