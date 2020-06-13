In war on Covid-19, Ruto and Raila ‘lead from the back’

A number of Kenyans have been left fazed as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga continue to share photos where they are openly disregarding the Health ministry’s Covid-19 protocols.

For instance, the DP on Thursday held four meetings at his Karen Office in Nairobi where he was photographed with his guests without wearing a face mask or keeping the social distance.

In the first meeting, he met with the EU Ambassador to Kenya Simon Mordue, then with church leaders from Kajiado.

Later, he hosted leaders of various Muslim women groups before again meeting with leaders from Western Kenya who were drawn from Jubilee, ANC and Ford Kenya parties.

But he was not the only one who flouted the protocols.

Without face masks

Ibrahim Ali Roba, the governor of Mandera County, shared pictures of himself with Mr Odinga and Senator Orengo in what he described as a consultative meeting. All stood next to each other without face masks.

Last month, Kenyans were left livid after the Central Organisation of Trade unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli hosted nearly 60 politicians at his Ildamat home in Kajiado County in disregard of protocols.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman was forced to plead with political leaders to lead by example and not come out as the people breaking the containment measures issued by the ministry.

Dr Aman said that it was disheartening to see the casual manner some leaders practise the containment measures.

“As leaders, it is of crucial importance that we walk the talk. We must lead by example. It does not help to continue to appeal to our people to wear masks in public places yet some of us as leaders do not do the same,” Dr Aman said.

In March, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned of severe action against individuals violating Ministry of Health guidelines on coronavirus prevention.

Speaking at Statehouse Nairobi the Head of State called on Kenyans to follow the directive given by the health ministry saying everyone has a responsibility to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

“At this point, I cannot fail to emphasise the need for everyone to follow the protocol that has been laid down by the Ministry of Health most importantly, with regard to the danger posed to our population by people who refuse to adhere to the laid down protocols,” the president said.