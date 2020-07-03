I’m single but flirting with people – Zari

For a few months now, word on the street has been about Zari’s involvement with musician Deus Ndugwa aka Grenade; questions also abound if she is back with the father of her two kids Diamond Platinumz, and what exactly happened to the famous KingBae.

The rumours about Zari and Grenade being in a relationship all started earlier this year when the two appeared in a video getting cosy. The rumours increased when Grenade released a song titled Zarinah. However, the socialite has come out to set the record straight.

Zari says she and Grenade are nothing more than good friends. They talk on phone but there is nothing more than just that.

She also confirmed that she and Diamond Platnumz are not back together. They are just in a good place right now as co-parents.

“He stepped up his game, he is being a good father, he takes care of his children and often calls them so I really appreciate him for that,” she adds.

How about the disappearance of Kingbae into thin air? According to the Socialite, you can meet people in life that will look at your lifestyle and want to approach you by trying to match your level.

This means renting expensive cars, expensive houses but time eventually runs out and they can’t keep up that kind of lifestyle anymore because it is not who they are. This is when the lies start to swoop in.

Kingbae was living a life that wasn’t for him so when everything came to light, they had to part ways.

She now confirms that she is single and talking to different people but it goes nothing beyond that, no dates, no sex, just talking.