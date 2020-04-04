I’m not tending cabbages in Sugoi – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has opened up on a picture that has been making rounds on social media of his lookalike busy at work on a cabbage farm.

The picture went viral on social media, with many saying it was DP Ruto who was busy tending cabbages at his farm in Sugoi as government officials battle Covid-19.

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, Somewhere in Sugoi!

Quarantine is doing him justice!#HustlerNation pic.twitter.com/L6y2RWNw8J — ISPAN KIMUTAI (@IspanKimutai) April 2, 2020

HE Uhuru,our teams& I are working on PRACTICAL strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.All OPTIONS are on our cards.There should be NO panic,we will pull through.Let's comply with advisories as reviewed timeously. So, am NOT tending sugoi cabbages below. Ignore other pics. pic.twitter.com/kogh2AD3ty — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 3, 2020

The DP had addresses the issue in different WhatsApp platform where he’s a member but also tweeted about it.

Dr Ruto later shared a picture of two farmhands in a cabbage farm.

The DP said he, together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior government officials, were busy working on a solution to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“HE Uhuru, our teams and I are working on PRACTICAL strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. All OPTIONS are on our cards,” he said.

The DP called on all Kenyans not to panic and assured them that the country would pull through and overcome the disease.

“There should be NO panic, we will pull through. Let’s comply with advisories as reviewed timeously,” he wrote.

Further, he asked Kenyans to ignore the picture of his lookalike on a farm as he was not in Sugoi tending to cabbages.

“So, am NOT tending Sugoi cabbages below. Ignore other pics,” the DP tweeted.