I’m not interested in politics, Badi tells MCAs

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi has assured ward representatives that he is apolitical and will therefore not take sides in the line of duty.

Mr Badi’s assurance comes after some MCAs declared that they are on his side and will fight those opposed to the new city agency.

The assembly was a no-go zone on Thursday as two groups of MCAs clashed over budgetary allocations to the NMS and majority leadership changes.

Mr Badi said he will neither engage in politics nor take sides as he must the people with openness.

“I am here as a servant, not to engage in politics or take sides. The NMS is free to engage all legislators equally as well as deliver in all the wards,” he said.

He spoke on Thursday evening when he paid Speaker Beatrice Elachi and several MCAs a courtesy call.

DEVELOPMENT

On matters development, the director-general pledged to transform roads in the capital city, the priority areas being slums. He asked the MCAs for support.

“The NMS will deliver all road projects as long as they are within the constraints of the budget. Once a project is completed in your ward, do not be selfish. It is better to have one project done in every ward to ensure development is spread across the city,” he said.

Mr Badi said this after the MCAs asked him to prioritise infrastructure development, particularly the completion of road projects, in all the 85 wards.

Minority leader and Karen MCA David Mberia said, “We are requesting the NMS to ensure Wanjiku gets better roads.”

The MCAs pledged to pass policies and laws the NMS needs for better service delivery.

Speaker Elachi said the assembly will come up with a framework, through a motion that shall be moved in the House, on how to engage the agency.

She also said a liaison office will be created to facilitate communication between the NMS and the assembly.

“We will recommend a few NMS officers to appear before committees and brief it on transferred functions without going against article 187 (b) of the Constitution,” she said.

SECURITY

Ms Elachi, a former nominated senator, also asked Maj-Gen Badi to deploy more security personnel to the assembly precincts to prevent “external forces” from storming in and causing chaos.

“The assembly needs more security to prevent goons from taking over. All legislators and staff should feel safe within the precincts,” she said.

Mr Badi said security will be enhanced.

