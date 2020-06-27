I’m fire in bed – Akothee

Singer Akothee claims that she is now more skilful in bed as opposed to the year 2010.

Akothee took her fans down memory lane sharing two pictures with one being of her wedding to her first husband Jared, who is also the father of her three daughters, Celly Rue, Vesha and Fancy Makadia.

“We my friend, I was legally married in church😭🤦😂😭😂,, don’t find me twerking naked on shoshomidia and imagine I just emerged from the streets of koinange 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, But Daddy ,why oversized. AWENDO SDA CHURCH 🤦😭😭😂😭😂😂😂😂 Me and my first Love, Haki Mimi narudi , Nani anapinga 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃 Jared hawa watu hawanielewi. Halafu why were all the things so long haki 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ Mimi narudi kwa Jared wangu ,ma singo mothers mtajipanga,” said Akothee.

The second photo captures the couple enjoying a boat ride on Lake Victoria with other lovebirds.

It is here that she mentions her newly acquired talents in sex.

“I just don’t know why this love ended 😂😂see romance shaa , just imagine I dint even have any idea of Sex ,I was just showing up in bed 😂😂😂, I discovered Sex in 2010😂😂😂, Jared should try me now haki 😂😂, The ambulance should be packing downstairs , a patient will be visiting the doctors and that patient is not me 😂😂😂. I really feel like I should show him my new styles and the things I learnt on earth after I left 😂😂I have advanced😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🏃🏃🏃🏃,” wrote Akothee.

Akothee separated with the father of her three daughters and embarked on a tumultuous relationship with a foreigner whom she met in Mombasa.

From the relationship, she had two boys, Prince Ojwang and prince Oyoo who live with their father in Europe.