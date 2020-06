I’m fire in bed – Akothee

Singer Akothee claims that she is now more skilful in bed as opposed to the year 2010.

Akothee took her fans down memory lane sharing two pictures with one being of her wedding to her first husband Jared, who is also the father of her three daughters, Celly Rue, Vesha and Fancy Makadia.

β€œWe my friend, I was legally married in churchπŸ˜­πŸ€¦πŸ˜‚πŸ˜­πŸ˜‚,, don’t find me twerking naked on shoshomidia and imagine I just emerged from the streets of koinange πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚, But Daddy ,why oversized. AWENDO SDA CHURCH πŸ€¦πŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜‚πŸ˜­πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ Me and my first Love, Haki Mimi narudi , Nani anapinga πŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒ Jared hawa watu hawanielewi. Halafu why were all the things so long haki πŸ™†β€β™‚οΈπŸ™†β€β™‚οΈ Mimi narudi kwa Jared wangu ,ma singo mothers mtajipanga,” said Akothee.

The second photo captures the couple enjoying a boat ride on Lake Victoria with other lovebirds.

It is here that she mentions her newly acquired talents in sex.

β€œI just don’t know why this love ended πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚see romance shaa , just imagine I dint even have any idea of Sex ,I was just showing up in bed πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚, I discovered Sex in 2010πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚, Jared should try me now haki πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚, The ambulance should be packing downstairs , a patient will be visiting the doctors and that patient is not me πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚. I really feel like I should show him my new styles and the things I learnt on earth after I left πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚I have advancedπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸƒπŸƒπŸƒπŸƒ,” wrote Akothee.

Akothee separated with the father of her three daughters and embarked on a tumultuous relationship with a foreigner whom she met in Mombasa.

From the relationship, she had two boys, Prince Ojwang and prince Oyoo who live with their father in Europe.