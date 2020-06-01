Illegal dealers of LPG to be arraigned in court after being busted by detectives

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued a stern warning to illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sites across the country.

This after officers from EPRA, sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and regular police officers, raided two illegal sites identified as More Gas in Industrial area in Nairobi County and Tex Gas in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

During the raid assorted LPG cylinders were discovered and upon investigations it was established that the two illegal LPG sites have been refilling and trading LPG in cylinders without authorization from the respective brand owners.

“The two illegal sites have been shut down pending further investigation and arraignment of culprits in court to be charged in accordance with the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Regulations 2019,” EPRA said in a statement.

The agency also asked members of the public to report any suspicious activities in any refilling centres across the country as it is dedicated to ensure Kenyans have access to worth and safe petroleum products countrywide.

Members of the public can contact the agency through: [email protected] or [email protected] or through the hotline numbers 0708 444 000, 0709 336 000. The agency can alternatively be reached on Facebook (EPRA Kenya) and Twitter (EPRA_Ke).