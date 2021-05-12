IG orders immediate arrest of hotel staff filmed dragging manager on tarmac

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai addressing the media during a past press briefing at Harambee House in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai addressing the media during a past press briefing at Harambee House in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the immediate arrest of hotel staff who were captured on video dragging an individual on the tarmac.

The IG instructed Regional Police Commander-Coast Region to immediately arrest all the perpetrators of the offense and arraign them.

In the video clip, the manager victim can be seen being dragged on a tarmac road leading into and out of a hotel, with some men holding his arms and legs.

“A Video of a person being assaulted and dragged on the ground in Kwale has come to our attention. It has been confirmed that the incident occurred within Ukunda in Kwale County. The @IG_NPS has ordered the Regional Police Commander-Coast Region to immediately arrest all the perpetrators of the offence and arraign them before the court. Nobody is above the law and such acts of impunity will be met with the full force of the law,” it reads.

The victim was identified as the General Manager Chris Indeche of Kaskazi Beach Hotel in Kwale, Diani.

He said the incident happened on Thursday, May 6 and he reported it at the Diani Police Station and was issued with a police abstract.

According to Mr Indeche, some workers accosted him as he was having breakfast and started demanding their dues.

They then reportedly manhandled him, stole some cash and his mobile phone before dragging and throwing him outside of the premises.

Police are yet to arrest perpetrators.