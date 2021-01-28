IG Mutyambai puts rogue boda boda operators on notice

Boda Boda riders turn a roundabout to pick and drop passengers along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has put unruly boda boda operators on notice.

In a statement on Thursday, Mutyambai warned the boda boda riders against the emerging culture of impunity and lawlessness that pose a grave risk to public safety and security.

The police boss said he had noted recent incidences where victims of accidents which involve boda boda riders have been assaulted and in other instances, their vehicles even set ablaze.

“I caution all Boda boda riders and operators against such uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues,” Mutyambai said.

He further urged the commercial motorcycle operators to adhere to all traffic regulations and all laws of public order and decency.

“Failure to which they will be dealt with in accordance with the law, individually,” he warned.

The National Police Service asked Kenyans to report to the nearest police station should they be involved in an accident or any incident in the future.

“All police officers have been directed to be on the lookout to take the necessary lawful action against any boda boda rider found to be taking law into their own hands.

“The boda boda sector plays a huge role in the Kenyan economy as a source of employment and livelihood for many people. The operators and riders must therefore closely partner with the police to make this important sector safe, secure, and orderly.”

But this is not the first time the government is making such attempts to restore sanity in the boda boda sector as previous effort by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i proved futile.