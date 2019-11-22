IG Mutyambai launches digital OB at Kasarani police station – VIDEO

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has launched a digital Occurrence Book (OB) at Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi.

The OB was launched at midnight, which is when new OB books are usually opened.

“This morning, at 0000hrs,@IG_NPS opened a new chapter in the history of Policing in the country by inaugurating a Digital Occurrence Book (OB), at Kasarani Police Station” read a post from NPS twitter handle.

RECEPTION AREA

According to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, the launch marked the beginning of a progressive roll out in all police stations across the country.

The IG was accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of Interior and the National Police Service who installed the equipment at the reception area of the Kasarani police station.

During the event, Mutyambai said the technology among other benefits will ensure that all entries made are permanent records that cannot be edited, thus guaranteeing transparency and accountability in police operations at the station level.

The reports entered through the digital OB will be subject to monitoring by ward, county and regional commanders as well as the Inspector General and other top commanders.

The launch of the technology is part of the Government’s ambitious plans to digitise services that are critical to service delivery to Kenyans.

The NPS had earlier launched the Kenya Police Service Standing Orders App accessible only by members of the service who have to key-in their unique service numbers and their passwords.