IG Mutyambai directed to probe his deputy, city MP after damning TV exposé

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has been given 14 days to investigate his deputy and a Member of Parliament in Nairobi over allegations of irregularities and illegalities at the Immigration Department.

An exposé by Citizen TV titled ‘Westlands Underworld’ implicated officials at the Immigration Department and other government security agencies of a plan to deport an Asian family so that they can take over the family’s vast wealth.

In a statement on Tuesday, Interior Spokesperson Wangui Muchiri directed the IG to submit a status report within 14 days.

“That full and proper investigations be undertaken with immediate effect to determine the validity or lack thereof of the allegations,” said Muchiri.

The statement added that any member of the public, including Citizen TV, with documentary evidence on the said matter to submit information to the Director Internal Affairs Unit.

ALLEGATIONS

Citizen TV exposé aired on Sunday revealed how senior government officials have been using their positions to allegedly harass, intimidate and plan the deportation of the Asian businessman and his sister.

The exposé implicated the Deputy Inspector of Police, Head of Immigration Services, a Member of Parliament, DCI officers, lawyers among other players.

Controversial ‘private investigator’, Jane Mugo, who was charged last month with various criminal activities – including robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill – was also named in the exposé.