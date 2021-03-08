IG Mutyambai announces changes in top police leadership





At least 20 senior police officers have been promoted in changes announced on Monday by the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

This is after the changes were approved by the National Police Service Commission.

Nairobi Police boss Rashid Yakub is among senior police officers who have been promoted, he moves to the position of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG).

The promotion of Yakub to the rank of SAIG means he will be relocated to a different office and another cop will replace him as the Nairobi County Police Boss.

Also promoted to the same rank are the IG’s principal assistant Gideon Munga Nyale, deputy director of National Air Support Department (NASD) Rodgers Mbithi and the director of the Internal Affairs Unit Mohamed Amin.

Others include the head of the Border Patrol Unit College in Kanyonyo, Abdulahi Aden, Railways Police Commandant Peter Ndung’u, head of logistics at Administration Police and former spokesman Masood Mwinyi and director of personnel at Kenya Police headquarters Boniface Maingi.

The new police appointments have also seen several regional commanders promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Some of the regional commanders promoted include the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi Bernard Nyakwaka, Nyanza regional police commander Karanja Muiruri, Central’s Augustine Nthumbi and DCI’s deputy director of investigations bureau Carey Nyawinda.

The service commanders have been operating in acting capacity hence affecting the general command and order, with the full list of the changes to be shared later by National Police Service.