IG directed to probe his deputy, city MP after damning TV exposé

The Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has been given 14 days to investigate one of his deputies and a city Member of Parliament over allegations of irregularities and illegalities at the Immigration Department.

The order from the Interior ministry follows an expose titled ‘Westlands Underworld’ by Citizen TV. In the expose, there were claims that officials at the Immigration and other government security agencies planned to deport an Indian family so that they can take over the family’s vast wealth.

In a statement on Tuesday, Interior spokesperson Wangui Muchiri said the IG is expected to submit a status report within 14 days.

PROPER INVESTIGATIONS

“That full and proper investigations be undertaken with immediate effect to determine the validity or lack thereof of the allegations,” said Muchiri.

The statement added that any member of the public, including Citizen TV, with documentary evidence on the said matter should submit information to the Director Internal Affairs Unit.

Citizen TV aired the expose on Sunday showing how senior government officials used their positions to allegedly harass, intimidate and planned to deport the Asian businessman and his sister.

The allegations named a Deputy Inspector of Police, Head of Immigration Services, a city Member of Parliament, DCI officers and lawyers, among others.

Controversial ‘private investigator’, Jane Mugo, who was charged last month for “various criminal activities, including robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill”, was also drawn into the exposé.