I minted Sh25m from ‘Cobra Squad’ TV series – Governor Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has defended himself from claims of being corrupt by narrating how he made millions as a producer of the TV series ‘Cobra squad‘.

The governor has lately been criticised by politician Johnstone Muthama and Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka who want him to be investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

On Tuesday, Governor Mutua said he is ready to be arrested and queried over graft.

“If I am found guilty please arrest me and let them be careful what they wish for because they also have questions to answer,”Dr Mutua told a gathering of businessmen at Kenyatta stadium.

“I started my own company at the age of 19 years; where I formed a company then left the country. When I came back I started ‘Cobra Squad’ where the first series earned me Sh25 million and the next film earned me Sh11 million,” Dr Mutua said.

He added that he invested the money buying apartments in Nairobi and also owns an aviation company. He also added that he has invested outside the country.

Dr Mutua said he is building a five-star hotel in Machakos town which has been financed by a loan.

On Monday, Machakos Senator Mr Kabaka called for an investigation over alleged embezzlement of public funds and abuse of office in the county.