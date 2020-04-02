I met Brian in the isolation ward, Brenda says

Ivy Brenda Cherotich, formerly patient zero and Covid-19 survivor, on Wednesday said that she met Brian Orinda another survivor after he was taken to the isolation ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Brenda and Brian have become the faces of hope as coronavirus continues to rock Kenya and the world.

The duo made their first public appearance on Wednesday. They are the second and the third people in Kenya to beat the virus that has so far claimed more than 47,500 lives across the globe.

The 26-year-old beauty queen revealed that she came to know Brian after he was wheeled in and remembered that she had seen him come “into the house” a number of times.

“I knew Brian’s name when I saw him being brought into the isolation ward. That is when I realised he was someone I had seen coming into the house on one or two instances,” she told Citizen TV host Jeff Koinange during an interview.

Many Kenyans had assumed that the two were dating.

In a teleconference with President Uhuru Kenyatta, she said that the two are good friends, which was collaborated by Brian who said that he contracted the virus after visiting her at her place.

“I got the virus through Brenda. Immediately Brenda’s results came in, I was taken as active contact. The government reacted very fast and came for me from where I was and they have treated me for two weeks,” he said.

Brenda on her part recounted how she had visited the US in December 2019 before coming to Kenya via London where she thinks she may have contracted the virus.

“I went to the US in December and took a flight to London and I believe that may be where I contracted the virus. I had a cough for three days into landing in Kenya. I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day as it was on the media as an isolation facility,” she said.