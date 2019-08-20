I lured Linturi to Naivasha to save Waiguru –Maryanne Kitany

Former chief of staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office Maryanne Kitany has told a Nairobi court that she had made millions before meeting her estranged husband, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Testifying in a divorce case she has filed before a Milimani court, Ms Kitany said she was already a millionaire when she got engaged to Mr Linturi.

She said whereas Mr Linturi was renting a house on Ngong Road, she was residing in Kileleshwa and it was he who moved to her house, first by spending some nights with her before he eventually moved in with her.

While being examined by her lawyer Danstan Omari, Ms Kitany said they first got intimate when Dr Ruto allegedly gave her an assignment in 2014.

She said Mr Linturi had filed a motion to impeach then CS Anne Waiguru but the Jubilee government not for the idea and decided that Mr Linturi should not show up for the tabling of the motion.

DURING DINNER

“He did not show up in Parliament because I went with him to Naivasha. That was when our relationship started. I introduced him to my siblings during dinner. From then, our love blossomed,” she said.

Before they became lovebirds, she said Mr Linturi was a frequent visitor at DP Ruto’s office at Harambee Annex where she worked as the Chief of Staff.

The 44-year-old told the court that she bought her first house soon after completing her secondary school education at Alliance Girls High School. She said she joined Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) -before joining university- and borrowed a loan of Sh1.2 million and purchased the house.

And after joining Kenyatta University for her first degree, she sold the house and made a profit of about Sh600,000 and bought a shop and was selling stuff to fellow students. She also bought a car and was supplying eggs among other items to restaurants in Nairobi.

Mr Linturi had disputed marrying Ms Kitany and would be calling two witnesses to support his claims. He said he was legally married to Ms Mercy Kaimenyi at the time Ms Kitany claims they were in a relationship. The hearing continues.