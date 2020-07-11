‘I lasted 36 seconds’: Abel Mutua speaks on his 1st sex experience

Actor Abel Mutua has opened up about his sexual life saying that he had sex at the age of 23.

In an interview with Kiss 100 morning show reporter Kamene Goro, Mutua said he waited for so long because he feared being told his sex game was down.

According to Mutua who by that time was acting on the popular local TV series Tahidi High, he grew up with the belief that the true mark of a man is what he does in the bedroom.

”Wewe kama hutoshi mboga pale, wewe tukikutana gathering you wash our hands tukikula nyama. Usikae na sisi, kaa huko,” he said.

At the same time, he started dating and six months into their relationship nothing happened between them and the girlfriend wondered what was wrong with him.

” I didn’t want to choma coz kuharibu I was a celeb acting in Tahidi High the isemekane huko nje ati huyo Freddy (his stage name ) hakuna kitu,” he said.

One night, according to Mutua, the girlfriend insisted it had to go down but it only lasted just 36 seconds.

‘ Ilikuwa takriban sekunde thelathini and sita and I was done, I was finished, I had passed out,” he offered.

He said that on that day, he was very excited and even dreamt of hanging out with his fellow actors including Denis Mugo alias OJ.