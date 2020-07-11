I found condoms under my husband’s mattress – Akothee

Kenyan bubbly singer Akothee says she once found condoms stashed under the mattress of her first mzungu baby daddy.

In a Facebook post, Akothee said that the experience was so tough that she learnt that a man is not to be chased around.

According to the mother of five, other women were jealous of her dating a mzungu but never knew what she was going through.

“He was coming home at 2.00 am, even after I struggled to cook for him, the bugger would still leave at 11.00 pm saying he is going for a drink at Safari in, he will come back, my bugger ended up in Casorina, and came back home at 2.00 am, on other days, the man could disappear at 11pm saying that he was going to have a drink which raised her eye-brows,” the post read in part.

This saw her one day trail the car of her husband when he left the house at night only to end up at another woman’s house in Mtwapa.

When the man came back the following day, the singer said that he hid something under the mattress which she later found out to be condoms.

Akothee said that she became helpless as she was afraid of losing him. All she could do was cry.

“I felt like the baby was now pushing to come out, I wanted to beat him up, I remembered I have no strength and I am pregnant, I was also afraid he would leave for good. I loved him Soo much that, I would cry and pick up next strength, chasing a man for love & Attention ended with Mr .R,” she said.