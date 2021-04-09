I am not a Slay Queen, says CAS Nadia Ahmed





Nadia Ahmed Abdalla’s appointment last year as Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs might have come as a surprise.

Nadia, a Public Relations and Communication graduate, has defended herself from being called a ‘slay queen’, saying she is smart and has always been fighting stereotypes against Muslim women.

“Many claim I am a Slay Queen and not Well-Versed! Then I walk into a boardroom, speak and they realize I am an Empowered Kenyan Muslim Woman Professional! Moral of the story, Stop Critisizing Kenyan Women Professionals #GenerationEquality Don’t Be Bitter Do Better Red heart,” she tweeted.

Many claim i am a Slay Queen and not Well-Versed! Then i walk into a boardroom, speak and they realize i am an Empowered Kenyan Muslim Woman Proffesional! Moral of the story, Stop Critisizing Kenyan Women Professionals #GenerationEquality Don’t Be Bitter Do Better ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2cUlRtdY74 — Nadia Ahmed Abdalla (@nadia_abdalla_) April 8, 2021

In layman’s language, a slay queen is characterised as an urban woman with a pretentious taste for high-end life who seeks expensive treatment but in reality cannot afford to sustain that lifestyle.

Her appointment came in the wake of public outcry in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was accused of favoring older leaders when making government appointments at the expense of the youth.

Nadia, a businesswoman, a fashion buff, mental health advocate and a published author says she broke into tears after receiving news of her appointment.

Read: I screamed when I heard President Kenyatta mention my name – VIDEO

In an interview with the Daily Nation, she said she got the appointment by fighting cultural and societal stigma faced by Muslim women.

“People do not get it, a young coast-based girl who no one has read about before has been appointed as the CAS in the ministry of ICT and youth affairs,” she exclaimed.