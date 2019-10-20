Hundreds turn up for Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa

Thousands of Kenyans on Sunday turned up for the Mashujaa Day celebrations at the refurbished Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.

Long queues were seen from the Likoni main gate which was opened at 5am with security personnel positioned at strategic areas around the park.

With large crowds in attendance, all public vehicles were barred from accessing the venue. Only those with special passes were given access.

Leaders arriving for the celebrations received warm welcome from the crowd.

Earlier in the day, police officers were deployed at Tononoka grounds where some traders who were affected by the government’s directive to haul cargo via the standard gauge railway line from the Mombasa port to Nairobi were planning hold a parallel function in protest and to push the government to rescind its decision.

The traders argue that that directive has negatively affected the trucking business.

This was the first time since independence that Kenyans witnessed a military ocean parade conducted by the Kenya Navy.

Mombasa is the sixth county to host national celebrations.

During the event, more than 200 heroes were feted.

The revamped recreational park, which was rehabilitated from the scratch at a cost Sh460 million, now has two gateways, paved pathways, lush gardens and restaurants which have replaced the old kiosks.