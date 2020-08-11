Huge fire reported near Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area

Share this via PWA





Firefighters are currently battling huge blaze near Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The fire is believed to have started at a timber yard opposite Lunga Lunga square called Timber Projectiles in Industrial Area.

Kenya Red Cross said that its response teams have been dispatched to the area.

Fire incident reported along Mogadishu road, Industrial Area; response teams en route. pic.twitter.com/9MSNCN4NNF — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) August 11, 2020

By the time of going to press the course of the fire had not been revealed.

Fire fighters battle huge blaze near Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/PHxi1mmDVW — Daily Nation (@dailynation) August 11, 2020

