Huge fire reported near Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area

By Hilary Kimuyu August 11th, 2020 1 min read

Firefighters are currently battling huge blaze near Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The fire is believed to have started at a timber yard opposite Lunga Lunga square called Timber Projectiles in Industrial Area.

Kenya Red Cross said that its response teams have been dispatched to the area.

By the time of going to press the course of the fire had not been revealed.

More to follow 

