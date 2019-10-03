How Sonko outbid moneyed butchers for prized Sh800k bull meant for Uhuru

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday bought a bull weighing 630kg for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the official opening of the annual Nairobi International Trade Fair.

The bidding for the brown Borana bull began at Sh230,000, as various high end butcheries, specializing in prime cut meats, fought to outbid each other.

But as the bidding process progressed, it finally came down to the final two bidders, who turned out to be the governor and Diamond Cuts Butcher based in Diamond Plaza.

The latter made a final bid of Sh750,000 for the prized bull, only for Sonko to counter with an unbeatable bid of Sh800,000.

Governor Sonko, who is infamous for his extravagant and flamboyant lifestyle, splashed a further Sh690,000 in buying yet another bull.