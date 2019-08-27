How Nairobi couple lost Sh2 million to fraudsters in witchcraft cleansing scam

A couple in Nairobi has been left Sh2 million poorer after falling victim to fraudsters who duped them into believing they could cleanse their property of witchcraft.

The three suspects, who were arrested on Monday, allegedly promised Mr and Mrs Harbanas Sign Sanata that they would help them ‘remove’ witchcraft from a property in Nairobi’s Westlands area the couple wanted to sell.

The three suspects – Titus Fedha, Haji Shariff and Suleiman Mzava, who is a Tanzanian – in the company of two others still at large allegedly visited the couple’s residence with a briefcase containing snake and other paraphernalia.

They then convinced the couple to part with Sh2 million to buy a special oil to burn the snake.

THREE suspects-Titus Fedha, Haji Shariff & Suleiman Mzava-who obtained Ksh.2M by False Pretences from a Couple at Westlands with the promise that they were in a position to remove WITCHCRAFT from the property they intended to sell, have been arrested by Detectives from Parklands. pic.twitter.com/nECHxHwHPm — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 26, 2019

Upon receiving the money, the suspects disappeared leaving the snake in the compound. This prompted the couple to report the matter to police.

During the raid at a house belonging to Haji Shariff, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered a suitcase containing witchcraft paraphernalia.

The three will be charged with obtaining money by false pretence.