How mourners exported coronavirus from Kibera to Siaya – Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has revealed the chilling details of how unlicensed mourners exported the deadly coronavirus from Kibera slums in Nairobi to Siaya County.

Siaya has registered seven positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hrs, the Health CS said on Thursday during the Covid-19 daily briefing.

According to the CS, all the Siaya cases had left Kibera to attend a burial in Siaya.

“Siaya story is a sad one because the departure point is in Kibera. Somebody in Kibera without the authority to authorise anybody to travel signed a document that allowed and was respected by police all the way from Kibera taking mourners from Kibera to Siaya,” the CS said.

The contact team in Siaya identified other mourners who attended the burial with the Kibera patients. They also tested positive to Covid-19.

“There is a reason why there was a cessation of movement from Nairobi to other parts of the country. This demonstrates exactly what we are trying to do,” he added.

According to the CS, the cases in other parts of the counties have all originated from areas where they had issued cessation of movements directives.

“This morning we spoke to the council of governors and we emphasised the issue of nyumba kumi and looking out for anybody who has travelled from elsewhere,” he added.

The Siaya cases are among the 80 positive cases that were reported in the country in the last 24 hours after the analysis of 3,102 samples.