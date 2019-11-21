How M-Pesa agent lost his employer’s Sh380k in 11 days of non-stop gambling

An M-Pesa agent on Wednesday admitted stealing Sh 380,000 from his employer after losing the cash in betting.

Ali Ibrahim Issack was charged with stealing from Adan Ali Mohamed in Eastleigh, between November 5 and 16 after he lost the cash in 11 – days of non-stop gambling.

He pleaded guilty before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Herston Nyaga.

Mohamed had left the cash with Issack as he travelled to his rural home in Garissa.

On his return, he found Issack with only Sh200.

Issack appeared remorseful when he was arraigned in court to take a plea.

The magistrate will make his ruling on his case on Thursday after prosecution avails evidence.