How KAA is preparing for resumption of flights

A tweet by Tourism Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib Balala, has brought some hope among Kenyans that soon they would be able to travel to different destinations locally.

CS Balala, on Friday, toured the Moi International Airport in Mombasa to inspect measures being put in place for the resumption of air travel.

The preparations are being done so as to be ready if President Uhuru Kenyatta eases the travel restrictions that were implemented from April.

“I toured Moi International Airport, Mombasa to inspect the measures put in place in preparation for the resumption of air travel. The Health and Safety protocols shall apply, once the President eases travel restrictions set in place,” tweeted Mr Balala.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to make his national address on July 6, to give the way forward on the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Some of the measures that President Kenyatta issued include 9pm to 4am curfew, and restriction of movement into and out of selected counties.

Nairobi and Mombasa are among those counties whose movement into and out of the two areas has been banned.

This is due to the high rate of coronavirus infections in the two counties.

Travel of persons by air or land was also banned.

President Kenyatta said this is because people are the ones carrying the virus and this will stop the virus from moving from one county to the other.