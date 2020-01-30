How judiciary, security chiefs prepared for Nyoro’s swearing-in that never was

Kiambu Law courts was on Thursday a beehive of activities in readiness for the abortive swearing in of Dr. James Nyoro as Governor of Kiambu County following the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu by senate on Wednesday night.

Mr Waititu had earlier been impeached by the Kiambu County Assembly for tender manipulation which led to the loss of Sh580 million, abuse of office and illegal transferring of two Sh100 million worth of properties belonging to a widow, Cecilia Mbugua in Thika to his wife.

High court Judge Justice John Onyiego arrived at the law courts as early as 8.30a.m and was ushered into the chambers of the chief magistrate Patriciah Gichohi to process the paperwork.

The speaker of the County assembly of Kiambu Bishop Stephen Ndichu, Kiambu police commander Ali Nuno and Kiambu County commissioner Wilson Wanyanga congregated at the high court chambers and held a meeting, which lasted about one hour.

Simultaneously progressing



All this time, activities at the office of the Governor were simultaneously progressing as members of the public attempted to access the premises in vain.

As the crowd continued to surge, security was fortified and only those with official business in the premises were allowed in. Members of the media who arrived late at the venue were not spared the embarrassment as they too were locked out.

The security team led, by the police commander, went to the swearing in venue and later returned to the law courts where they held a second meeting much to the chagrin of the members of the public who started milling outside the law courts.

Members of the public literally blocked the gate and as they attempted to become chaotic, a contingent of security personnel arrived and thwarted any attempt to disrupt peace.

By 1pm, the press team which had grown impatient as they waited for the function to take off also sped after the Judicial motorcade as crowds were spotted milling in numbers along the street.

Shortly after 2pm, the speaker called off the swearing in ceremony.